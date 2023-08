KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale was detected in Ranau at 7.13 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the epicentre of the quake, at a depth of 5km, was 13km northwest of Ranau and the tremor could be felt in Ranau and the surrounding area.

The department will continue to monitor the situation, read the statement. – Bernama