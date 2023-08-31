Monitor internet coverage instead of just giving rebates, S’wak Teachers Union tells ministry

SIBU (Aug 31): The Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) is calling on the Ministry of Communications and Digital to monitor internet coverage across the country and not just offer rebates.

STU president Kullin Djayang said no matter how many data packages are being offered, it would be useless if there is no internet coverage.

“What is the use of data if there is no internet coverage? This question should also be taken seriously by the government,” he said in a statement today.

Kullin was responding to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s recent announcement that civil servants would now enjoy a monthly rebate of RM10 for their respective postpaid mobile package under the Rahmah Civil Servants Postpaid Incentive effective this August 31.

“It is applicable to any existing postpaid package,” Fahmi Fadzil said.

The minister had reportedly said it was applicable to any existing postpaid package, meaning that civil servants would save RM120 annually on postpaid package payments, while adding that the incentive was a token of appreciation to civil servants.

On this, Kullin said STU expressed its appreciation to the government’s efforts as this could help to reduce the payment rate on internet subscriptions to some extent.

“However, in the context of education in our country today, the internet is a very urgent need.

“This is because most data, records, meetings, training and teaching and learning sessions are highly dependent on internet services,” he said.

He said for that reason, STU, as a teachers’ union, often submits proposals for the government and the Ministry of Education to provide reasonable assistance or subsidies to teachers.

“Every day teachers need the internet to work, therefore, the expenses for that are quite high and all those expenses are borne by the teachers themselves.

“For the sake of duty and responsibility, teachers always sacrifice their own expenses for internet services,” he said.

Kullin said STU understands that the current economic situation may not be ready to provide subsidies that can really help teachers in terms of internet services.

“Therefore, STU hopes that in the future when the economy recovers, internet subsidies should be increased further for civil servants, especially for teachers.

“And better still, if it is free to facilitate all matters and most importantly for the teaching and learning process,” he said.