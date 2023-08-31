Mukah man fashions recycled materials into Merdeka-themed decorations, wins competition

MUKAH (Aug 31): Collecting more than 500 empty drinking bottles and other recyclable materials to be fashioned into decorations is something out of the ordinary.

This is a hobby and a creative way for Sulong@Ismawi Basri, 62, to show his patriotism in celebration of independence in the months of July and August.

“Although most of these empty bottles are collected from previous years, most of them are from personal use,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Sulong has filled his yard with flags, and empty bottles made into arches painted in the colours of the Sarawak and Malaysia flags.

There are also art pieces of hornbills made from zinc and plywood, and geese made from used tyres painted in the colours of the state and national flags.

“I made all these decorations starting in July to the peak of this month (August), while the collection of materials took more than six months,” he said.

He also painted his gate with the Malaysia map in front of his house.

He said the satisfaction felt is far greater than the amount spent on the decorations which amounted to more than RM1,000.

He said to do it alone would have been impossible, but thanks to the help from his children and family members, they managed to complete the task.

“It’s not easy to stay up late at night to prepare everything,” he said.

It was worth the effort as he was crowned winner of the Kampung Tutus Ulu Decoration Competition for the National Day celebrations, and his work had become an attraction for people to come by and take pictures.

Sulong said this year’s preparations had been special compared to previous years as Mukah was chosen to host the Sarawak state-level National Day celebrations.

He said many people came to Mukah for the celebration with some stopping by his house to admire his work.

He said his motivation came from the fact that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-racial country where people live in peace and harmony; and this should be celebrated.

“Independence Day is celebrated only once a year, so don’t be afraid to express your love for the country,” he said.