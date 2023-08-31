Mukah’s Merdeka Eve concert gathers 10,000 people at Pehin Setia Raja Square

MUKAH (Aug 31): Some 10,000 people gathered at Mukah’s Pehin Setia Raja Square Wednesday night for the Merdeka Eve concert.

At 8:50pm the Sri Ritma Borneo dance troupe performed as the concert got underway.

It was then followed by singing performances from Raquel Then, Rozie Mila, Eddie Kuwing, A’llan Ezra Maradonna, Raymond Enyau and Ricky Andrewson.

At the same time, the 15 finalists of the National Queen pageant performed during intervals of the concert.

Nursyafiqah Abdullah @ Tiffany was crowned as the National Queen.

Nur Zureyha Zurhaidi and Erra Chan Pey Yin came in second and third respectively.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah presented the prizes to the winners.

At the event’s finale, local artist Bob Yusof performed, followed by a fireworks display.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh were also present.