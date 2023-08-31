National Day: Time to focus on building peaceful, prosperous nation, says Kapit Temenggong

KAPIT (Aug 31): National Day is a time for Malaysians to remember the contributions of the nation’s past leaders whilst focusing on building a peaceful and prosperous society, said Temenggong Datuk Wilfred Billy Panyau.

The Kapit Iban community leader said the people need to put aside all differences, especially when it comes to politics, race and religion, and focus on safeguarding the well-being of the country.

“In Sarawak, we are lucky to have a stable and strong government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, which allows us to concentrate on the agenda of development.

“Irrespective of race, religion or social creed, we must work towards the common goal of creating a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he told The Borneo Post when met here yesterday.

He lamented that in Peninsular Malaysia, many political leaders there continue to harp on petty issues whilst dividing the people with their brand of politics.

“Living in a plural society, every responsible Malaysian should practise tolerance and co-exist peacefully with one another. National interests should come first for the sake of the well-being of the country,” he added.

In this regard, Wilfred, who served in the Armed Forces from 1963 to 1984, said the people should give their full support to the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whose Malaysia Madani policy focuses on good governance, sustainable development and racial harmony.

“Anwar must be given the chance to lead the country for a full term because frankly, the people are disappointed with all the politicking that has happened over the past few years which has hurt the country’s development,” he said.