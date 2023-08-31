New district office complex an iconic landmark of Bau, says Tasik Biru rep

BAU (Aug 31): The recently-completed Bau District Office Complex is an iconic landmark of Bau and proof of the government’s commitment to provide the best quality service in the administration of the district, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Tasik Biru assemblyman also believed the complex will be a ‘catalyst’ to inspire innovation and positive change in the field of administration and development in Bau.

“In conjunction with 60 years of Sarawak’s independence, we now have a new district office building. This year also marked the 93rd year since the inception of Bau district’s administration.

“This is a landmark that we long for, due to the increase of population and the increase in administrative tasks,” he said at the soft opening of the office complex on Wednesday night.

Henry also said plans have already been made for upgrades to the office complex which include elevators and other external works such as more parking spaces for the comfort of visitors and staff.

He explained this will be implemented in the second phase of office complex project which is expected to take place next year with tendering process scheduled for end of this year.

“Thanks to the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), we were allocated RM7.5 million for this project. This building was completed at a cost of RM4.59 million by the contractor, which means we have a surplus of RM2.9 million.

“We have requested to the Premier of Sarawak not to take back the surplus funds, to which he agreed and we will use that amount for the second phase,” said Henry.

He also believed with the new office complex, the number of staff will also be increased to serve the higher expectations and demands of the people in Bau.

According to him, Abang Johari will be invited to officiate the grand opening of the office complex and also to launch several projects under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

The three-storey office complex, which incorporated designs representing local communities in Bau, is located on a hilltop overlooking Bau town.

The construction started in 2017 and was completed this year, to enable full operations to commence this July 10.

The office complex will also act as operations room during floods in the district.

Meanwhile, among those present at the soft opening were Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, representatives of Serembu and Batu Kitang assemblymen, GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and Kuching Deputy Resident Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.

The current Bau district officer Constantine Gerald Jonas and previous district officers Anielia Siam and Inting Nyami were also present.