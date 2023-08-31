Ops Samseng Jalanan: Sibu cops nab three men, impound 19 motorcycles on National Day eve

SIBU (Aug 31): Sibu police have detained three men and impounded 19 motorcycles during Ops Samseng Jalanan here last night (Aug 30).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the operation which was conducted between 9pm till 2.30am along Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and the district this morning saw 43 individuals, including five women, checked for various traffic offences.

“The operation was conducted under Section 42 (1) and Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement.

During the operation, he said various traffic offences were caught such as operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence, illegal exhaust modification, no side mirror, fancy plate numbers, expired motor vehicle license, disobeying police instructions, underage driving and not displaying the probation ‘P’ or learner ‘L’ signs.

As such, Zulkipli advised road users to always obey traffic rules while driving on the road.

He also advised parents to monitor and be aware of their children’s activities so that they do not engage in illegal activities.