Plan to allocate 10 pct of PPR units for fresh graduates

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): The Sabah government has plan to allocate around 10 percent of People’s Housing Programme (PPR) units for fresh graduates, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam.

“These transit homes will be for fresh graduates who are looking for jobs, but we are only in the discussion stage.

“We are currently talking to the related parties such as the Sabah Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB) and local councils to realise this effort, but it is not easy.

“For information, we have around 1,000 PPR units ready but the number of applicants can exceed 10,000, so even the selection of applicants is difficult.

“I cannot say when this will be implemented as at this point in time, we are still discussing on how to go about this matter,” he said when launching PropEx 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Joachim, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II, said there is a need for more PPR units in Sabah but allocation is an issue.

He said for example, the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) housing programme only allocates 20 units for the hardcore poor for each state constituency (DUN).

Joachim acknowledged that the figure is not going to be enough, and said that it is all the State government can afford at this point in time.

“Sabah is still very much dependent on its Federal counterpart for the construction of PPR units as they are costly to build.

“In the Peninsular for example, let us say that a PPR house is sold at around RM50,000 but it costs about RM250,000 to construct.

“This means that the government has to subsidise RM200,000. When you multiply that by 1,000 (in terms of PPR units), you can see that it is not easy,” he said.

He said every year, the Sabah government submits applications to the Federal government for the construction of more PPR units.

This year, he said they submitted three applications for identified sites in Putatan, Kinabatangan and Kuala Penyu, but only the last application was approved.

Joachim said 200 PPR units are supposed to be built in Kuala Penyu this year, but based on a feasibility study that was carried out, only 100 units can be built.

“Recently, I met with the Federal Local Government and Housing Minister, who had raised some issues on the housing development in Sabah. He urged that feasibility studies are carried out before we apply for funding.

“So maybe in that sense, we have to look at this more positively. In terms of preventing projects from turning into ‘sick’ projects, we have to look at all the contributing factors so that we can avoid our past mistakes.

“We did discuss about what are the contributing factors, hence before they approve a new (PPR unit), we have to look at all scenarios first. In that sense, hopefully we can get help from the federal government,” he said.

Also present were the Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing Permanent Secretary Datuk Dr Jamili Nais, Federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing Deputy Under Secretary (Housing Policy) Housing Planning Division, Rosidawati Abdul Rashid, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Dr Roland Chia, Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) President Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping, Lands and Surveys Department director Datuk Sr. Bernard Liew and Shared PropEx 2023 organising chairperson Joanne Wendy Chung.