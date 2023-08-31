Premier: Sarawak will not politicise education

KUCHING (Aug 31): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak government will not politicise education because it is a tool for the state and its people to move forward.

“The moment you politicise education, (when there’s) action and (there will be) reaction – if all politics cannot.

“But if you do education as a basic requirement for us to uplift our standard of living, then education is a tool for us to move forward,” he said.

He was speaking at the closing of the 10th Malaysian Chinese Independent Schools ball games championship 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

Abang Johari also highlighted the importance of Chinese independent schools in the state, as well as acknowledging the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as an internationally recognised qualification that is supported by the state government..

“It is an advantage for you to know Mandarin, English and Bahasa. You got three languages there. And you can also learn French, other international languages.

“The command of languages will bring you to get more knowledge.

“For us in Sarawak, we recognise UEC. Now, the global power includes China. China is a big market.

“If you want to sell your palm oil to China, you must know Mandarin. If you want to get investment from China to Malaysia, for that matter to Sarawak, you need Mandarin. How to learn Mandarin? Go to Chung Hua school.” he said.

Abang Johari also drew attention to the Sarawak government’s commitment to education and the Chinese independent schools.

He said with an annual allocation of RM10 million to the Chinese independent schools in Sarawak, the state government aims to support educational institutions and promote the acquisition of multiple languages, ultimately benefiting the students and the state.

“Not only give money, the Sarawak government also gives land to the Chinese schools so that you can generate your income,” he said.