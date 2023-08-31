Retired Miri offshore engineer loses RM200,000 to phones scam

MIRI (Aug 31): An offshore operation engineer retiree here had lost RM200,000 of his life savings to a phone scam.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement said that the victim lodged a police report yesterday.

“On Aug 17, while he was at home, the victim received a phone call from a man who identified himself as ACP Fikri Mokhtar.

“The suspect told the victim that he had been involved in drug smuggling and money laundering activities,” Mohd Azman said.

He added that the suspect told the victim that he had received commission from the activities amounting to RM210,000.

Mohd Azman said that the victim panicked and was told by the suspect to transfer all the money in his bank account to a third party account to “facilitate investigation by the Bank Negara”.

The victim was also warned by the suspect to not tell anyone of the call pending investigation.

“The victim then made 10 transactions amounting RM200,000 to five different accounts from mid to end of this month.

“He then realised that he had been a victim of a scam after relating the incident to his wife,” said Mohd Azman.