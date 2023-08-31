Sabahans highly anticipating visit of King, Queen

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): The people in Sabah have expressed their excitement to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah up, close, and personal.

Their Majesties will set off on the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour to meet the Sabah people in eight districts from Sept 3 to Sept 7 beginning in Tawau.

Semporna’s Kampung Pulai Bait village chief Abdul Mumin Ramit said the villagers will travel to Tawau to attend the flag-off ceremony of the royal tour, participate in the activities planned and meet the King and Queen.

Abdul Mumin, 57, said the over 100 kilometres trip that normally takes two hours is not a hindrance for the villagers to express their gratitude to Their Majesties for their concern over the people’s plight.

“One day, we hope that Their Majesties will visit the islands in Semporna, our island and village, Kampung Pulau Bait,” he told Bernama.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will be visiting Tawau, Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sipitang before leaving for Sarawak to continue with the tour from Sept 9 to Sept 13.

The chief of Kampung Lapasan in Tuaran Simon Ganjun, 50, said he wished to introduce the cultures and dishes of the locals to Their Majesties.

“Sabah is rich in cultural diversity and traditions, with 33 ethnic groups communicating in over 50 languages and 80 dialects. I will not miss this golden opportunity to share all that with Their Majesties,” he said.

A fruit trader in Nabalu, Ranau, which is one of the stopovers, said the traders in the area are all prepared to present local Sabah fruits to the royal couple during their visit.

“It is durian season now and the durians in Sabah are very different from those in the Peninsula. We have a unique durian called Durian Dalit with red flesh. I also hope that Their Majesties will sample local fruits that can only be found in Sabah such as tarap and bambangan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said various activities have been arranged in the eight districts for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to meet the people.

He said the tour will allow Sabahans to present local cultures to the King and Queen including cuisine, crafts, attire, and products from local entrepreneurs.

“We also would like to share with Their Majesties and the delegates the places that are rich in natural beauty and unique weekly markets that are synonymous with the people in the state.

“The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme is highly anticipated by the Sabahans and we all welcome the arrival of Their Majesties and delegation. We hope that Their Majesties will enjoy their time with the Sabah people,” he said.

Shahelmey also expressed the hope of all Sabahans for the tour to become the platform to strengthen the relationship between the King and Queen with the people and create beautiful memories that will be forever cherished.-Bernama