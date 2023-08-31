Sagah: Too early to gauge impact of dual language programme in S’wak schools

KUCHING (Aug 31): It is too early to gauge the impact of the dual language programme (DLP) in Sarawak schools as it was introduced only four years ago, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said it would take at least another two years or so before the programme’s feasibility could be assessed.

“We cannot really gauge the success now because the DLP was only introduced in 2019 which is about four years already.

“It’s too early to make an assessment. We should wait at least up to when the students reach Primary 6 then we can assess the impact of the programme,” he told reporters when met after closing the Digital Talents and Innovations Lab here yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the programme’s progress for the first batch of students who were taught Science and Mathematics in English starting from Primary 1.

Sagah believed that since the implementation of DLP in Sarawak, the programme has been well received by students and teachers.

“I think we have done quite well in running the programme and we also try to get more students, especially those from the B40 group, to learn other subjects in English as well,” he said.

He added Sarawak was going in the right direction with DLP especially when English is considered as a global language and the most effective form of communication around the world.

Earlier in his speech, Sagah said the Sarawak government’s commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education was not just about building a skilled workforce, but also about nurturing curious minds, fostering creativity and instilling a lifelong love for learning.

“Collaboration between educators, policymakers and industry stakeholders is crucial for the success of our STEM education initiatives, be it as a core or supplementary.

“Business owners who run STEM workshops are also vital partners in this endeavour as your practical insights and real-world experiences can bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

The three-day Digital Talents and Innovations Lab, organised by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) with support from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, was held as part of the development of the case study for the STEM supplementary programmes in Sarawak.

Lab participants comprising educators, policymakers and community partners discussed a range of topics related to STEM education that focused on the need for more impactful and meaningful STEM programmes, especially in rural areas and underserved communities.

Also present were Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.