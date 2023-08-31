Sarawak Energy announces winners of Q2 2023 e-Bill lucky draw

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak Energy is pleased to announce and extend its congratulations to the 250 subscribers who have been selected as winners in the second quarter (Q2) of its e-Bill lucky draw for 2023.

Each winner will receive an RM50 cash rebate on their electricity bill, which will be credited to their next bill in their registered electricity contract account, according to a statement today.

The winners will be notified via the email address registered with their e-Bill subscription.

A list of the winners is also available on Sarawak Energy’s website at https://www.sarawakenergy.com/media-info/announcements-publications/announcements-lucky-draw-winners-announcement.

The e-Bill service is part of Sarawak Energy’s Go Paperless Campaign, demonstrating the Group’s commitment towards environmental sustainability while bringing it closer to its aspiration of becoming a digital utility by 2025.

By enrolling for this service, subscribers will benefit a RM2 rebate on their monthly electricity bills for a duration of 12 months.

As the shift from conventional meters to smart meters continues, Sarawak Energy will eventually cease the distribution of hardcopy electricity bills to its customers.

Instead, customers can conveniently access their electricity bills via the mobile application ‘SEB cares’ or through monthly e-Bill emails.

Since 2020, over 200,000 customers have benefitted from the e-Bill service.

The transition to paperless billing allows subscribers to enjoy an uncluttered experience, effortlessly manage and pay their bills, and conveniently store them for future reference.

To subscribe to Sarawak Energy’s e-Bill service, customers can register on the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application (available on the App Store and Google Play) or by filling out the registration form via www.sarawakenergy.com.

They can also call 1-300-88-3111, email [email protected], or visit the nearest Sarawak Energy customer service counters.

Subscribers of the electronic bill are automatically entered into the quarterly lucky draws, with 250 winners awarded RM50 electricity bill cash rebates each quarter.

Previous lucky draw winners can continue to participate in subsequent rounds, provided they maintain their subscription to the e-Bill service and meet all other eligibility requirements.

Upon successful registration, subscribers will receive their monthly electricity bill via their registered email addresses, along with a RM2 rebate for 12 months.

This would also mean that new e-bill subscribers will no longer receive physical bills.