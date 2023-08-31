SDEC hopes to close gap in STEM education via case study events

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) hopes to address the gap in the current Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education through the development of the Case Study of STEM Programmes in Sarawak, its chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman said.

He said this was crucial to ensure that all students have access to high quality STEM education, regardless of their background or location.

He pointed out that SDEC, one of the key implementing agencies for digital economy initiatives, has always been supporting STEM programmes.

“In this era of artificial intelligence (AI), it is more important than ever for our students to have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

“To elaborate on this, STEM programmes are essential for the future of our nation. The world is becoming increasingly digital and we need to ensure that our students have the skills and knowledge they need to be resilient in this new economy,” he said at the closing of the Digital Talents and Innovations Lab which was officiated by Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn here yesterday.

Citing the Science on Wheels programme as an example, Sudarnoto said the programme provided hands-on learning experiences to students in underserved and remote communities.

“The unit is equipped with a variety of experiments and activities that are designed to engage and excite students.

“This year onwards, we aim to create impact on more students while also establishing a STEM community. This will nurture the students to be the ambassadors in their schools, while providing them with sufficient resources,” he said.

He also said that the Digital Talents and Innovations Lab, organised by SDEC, served as a crucial step to improve STEM programmes in Sarawak.

“We have brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including educators, implementers and industry leaders.

“I was informed that over the past two days, the participants cracked their head on how to enhance and make an alignment to the current readily available STEM programmes, with the creation of vision ‘All students in Sarawak have the potential to excel and adapt to changes through deep learning, impactful and sustainable STEM experiences delivered via consolidated effort and holistic partnerships to empower talent development ecosystem’,” he said.

Sudarnoto expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development for its continuous support to SDEC’s programmes.

“The collaboration with the ministry is significant because it allows us to leverage on each other’s strengths and resources.

“We are also able to reach a wider audience in more locations together with our collaboration with our delivery partners,” he said.