Shell Upstream remains committed to Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 31): Shell plc (Shell) continues to place its faith in Sabah and Sarawak’s upstream industries as the group continues to inculcate carbon competitive innovation along its value chain operations.

This follows Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell), a subsidiary of Shell, announcing that gas production has started at its Timi platform in Malaysia under the SK318 production sharing contract (PSC) earlier this week.

The Timi field is situated approximately 200 kilometres (km) off the coast of Sarawak. It features Shell’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system.

This unmanned platform is also more cost efficient, as a result of it being around 60 per cent lighter in weight, than a conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platform that relies on oil and gas for power.

According to Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director, both Timi as well as the Rosemari-Marjoram fields – whereby Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell) together with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, has taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project – are examples of Shell’s commitment towards East Malaysia.

“Having solar driven wellhead platforms and reducing the footprint of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is absolutely to the core of what we seek to do with our capital investments,” she said in an online interview with The Borneo Post.

To note, Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220km off the coast of Bintulu, and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas LNG Complex.

The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200km Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

Touching on this, Shell country chair and senior vice president upstream for Malaysia, Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman added that Rosemari-Marjoram adds to the carbon- competitiveness of Shell’s portfolio.

“By the time that we bring it onstream (in a couple of years’ time), the platform of Rosemari-Marjoram will be powered by solar energy,” she said in the interview. “We are talking about 240 solar panels altogether that will be powering it offshore.

“Going to the onshore side of Rosemari-Marjoram, we are going to be powering it with 100 per cent hydropower – and that is an important milestone for us because it means that it’s going to be fully powered by green ,and we are going to be purchasing the renewable energy certificates for that.

“If we think about the growth projection going forward, we will be seeing a lot more carbon competitive projects such as Timi and Rosemari-Marjoram.”

Yujnovich gave Shell’s LNG Canada as another example that, when it comes onto the market in a few years’ time, will be the lowest carbon intensive energy product in the world.

“Of course, this is adjacent to hydropower facilities, and when you are looking at LNG, which are over multiple decades, it significantly enhances the resilience if you can be confident that you have the most carbon competitive energy molecules in the market,” she enthused.

“The other thing I would say and that most people often are surprised by this – deepwater is also some of the most competitive barrels. Deepwater is about half of the global average crude grrenhouse gas intensity. People don’t appreciate that, so of course Shell has a really strong deepwater business.

“It helps to demonstrate that as a portfolio, we will continue to make sure the value over volume gives to the strongest margin per barrel, but you also have the greatest resilience by virtue of the carbon intensity of our projects are also significantly lower than our peers.”