Snowdan proposes for Kuching North to have own version of Kuching Festival food fair

KUCHING (Aug 31): Datuk Snowdan Lawan believes that it would be a good idea for Kuching North to have its own festival similar to the Kuching Festival food fair.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II opined that such food fair would further enliven the atmosphere of Kuching city.

“They can try to emulate the annual Kuching Festival food fair if they want to because this year, the food fair recorded more than one million visitors.

“I am sure that the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) can be inspired to create a fair that is similar to the one seen during the Kuching Festival,” he told reporters after officiating the Kenyalang Food Fiesta opening ceremony held at the car park area of the Stadium Negeri here last night.

For the record, the Kuching Festival, which is organised by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) saw a total of 1,113,744 visitors this year, breaking the one million target aimed by the council.

Despite believing that it would be a good idea if Kuching North have its own version of the Kuching Festival food fair, Snowdan however said that he has not heard any news so far that DBKU will create their own version of such food fair.

Earlier, he praised JAB Events for organising the Kenyalang Food Fiesta and hoped that the event, which is being held from Aug 30 to Sept 3, will be held for a longer period should it be organised again next year.

“I see this food fair having the potential to grow into something big like the Kuching Festival food fair. The location where it is being held can host many stalls.

“I also think that if this event is held for a longer period of time like the Kuching Festival food fair (for three weeks), those who participate in this event will see a bigger revenue.

“If the organisers of this event have the belief, they can turn this event into one that can be as big as the Kuching Festival food fair one day,” he said.

The second edition of Kenyalang Food Fiesta, which its set up is similar to the Kuching Festival food fair, has attracted participation from a total of 92 stalls, mostly food stalls.

Also present during his visit was Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Ministrty permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the event disclosed that there will be live performances every night to entertain those who visit the event venue.

Last night, Aris Ariwatan, a well-known Malaysian singer, performed at the Kenyalang Food Fiesta venue.

Renowned Malaysian rock singer Joey from the band Bumi Putra Rockers (BPR) will also be making an appearance at the Kenyalang Food Fiesta venue tonight.

The organisers of the Kenyalang Food Fiesta is targetting around 30,000 visitors to the event this year.