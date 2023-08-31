S’wak Deputy Minister leads delegation on Gedong District Council’s status update at federal level

KUCHING (Aug 31): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang seeks Putrajaya’s recognition of Gedong District Council as a new district council at federal level.

“The recognition is needed to qualify the Gedong District Council to receive federal funding for development and operation,” he said in a statement issued by his office yesterday.

Tiang was in Putrajaya on Aug 29 to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Local Government Development (KPKT) Nga Kor Ming.

The Sarawak government, said Tiang, had already approved the establishment of the new district council.

In addition to that, Tiang who is also the Pelawan assemblyman, also requested for guidelines of the Bersih, Menawan and Wangi (BMW) Toilet Programme issued by KPKT to all councils.

To this, Nga suggested that the state’s Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government identify public toilets under local authorities as the ‘BMW’ Standard Toilet pilot programme.

During their discussion, Nga informed Tiang that KPKT will be proposing a new Act on urban renewable development, and thus sought support from the Sarawak government when the Bill is tabled in Parliament later on.

He said the proposed Act will enhance redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in the country.

Nga also introduced the Sarawak ministry delegation on the National Housing Policy initiated by his ministry where among the policies mentioned included one on construction of houses under the Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR).

The policy stated that the state government is to identify suitable land to be surrendered to KPKT for the development of PPR houses and that the allocation provided would be fully utilised to construct quality houses.

Tiang also led his delegation, comprising the ministry’s permanent secretary and officers as well as tribunal members, on a study visit to the Housing and Strata Management Tribunal on Monday (Aug 28).

He expressed his appreciation to the tribunal for welcoming the delegation and sharing their experience in handling high volumes of cases and exchanging views on the administration of the tribunal.