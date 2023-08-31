Thousands celebrate National Day in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor led thousands of Malaysians in Sabah for the National Day celebrations at Dataran Bandaraya here on Thursday.

People turned up as early as 6.30am to watch the National Day parade along Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens.

The celebration began with the arrival of Tun Juhar and wife Toh Puan Norlidah Tan Sri R M Jasni at the Grand Stand in front of the Promenade Hotel, where they were greeted by the Chief Minister and main organising chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Tun Juhar later inspected the 113-strong guard of honour from the 22nd Battalion of the Malay Regiment, Sandakan led by Major Mohd Adam Embi.

The parade started with the helicopter fly-past squadron comprising the Police Air Unit, Malaysian Navy and Maritime Enforcement Agency.

A total of 114 contingents representing the security forces, uniform bodies, ministries, schools, higher learning institutions, ethnic cultural associations, NGOs and private sectors participated in the march past competition.

Twenty-eight motorcades also participated.

Also present were Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

SK Tobobon Kota Kinabalu emerged as the champion in the primary school contingent category, while SK Pg Siti Hafsah Karambunai was second.

For the secondary school category, SMK Badin Tuaran (Bersatu Malaysia cadet team (land) won the first place, while Sekolah Henry Gurney and SMK Badin Tuaran (Fire and Rescue Malaysia cadet) took the second and third places respectively.

Under the non-government organisations, Sabah Malaysia Veteran Army association, ISKEB 1 Sabah and Sabah Youth Council won the first, second and third places respectively.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Malaysia Health Ministry’s Training Institute won first place in the IPTA/IPTS category, while Sabah UITM branch Komander Kesatria was second and Petronas Briged Bomba Kimanis Petroleum Centre third.

Sabah Parks Board of Trustees emerged as the champion in the private and commercial category, while Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd and Petronas won the second and third prizes.

As for the Sabah Ethnic Association, the Sabah Brunei Community Association won first place, followed by Rungus Bersatu Sabah Association in second place and Bajau Tabawan Sabah ethnic Association in third place.

The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry won first place in the government department with no official attire category, while Kota Kinabalu City Hall Enforcement Department emerged as the winner in the government department with official attire category, followed by the Royal Malaysia Customs Department and Sabah Malaysia Voluntary Department.