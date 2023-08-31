Thousands throng Putrajaya on Merdeka Day in display of national pride

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 31): A strong sense of patriotism was palpable in Malaysia’s federal administration capital today as the nation celebrates its 66th independence.

With many roads leading to Putrajaya closed hours before dawn in preparation of the national parade that would take place, it was to be expected that traffic along Lebuh Setia would be at a crawl.

Despite the congestion, the atmosphere was electric as thousands of Malaysians, dressed in their best attire, surged towards the main procession area as early as 5am, embracing the cool morning air.

As the sun cast its first rays, a dazzling spectacle unfolded. Parade participants, dressed smartly in their sharply pressed uniforms, radiated enthusiasm. The equipment and other assets used by government agencies shone bright in the early morning light.

The city’s public transportation system was put to the test, with commuters spilling out of the MRT stations and forming large crowds at bus stops, their faces showing excitement to the display that will unfold later.

The city was a testament to Malaysia’s strength, as armoured trucks, humvees, and tanks lined the roads for kilometres.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s shiny red engines stood out among the assets on display. The firemen overseeing these vehicles readily engaged with the public, taking photos and sharing in the spirit that permeated the event.

When the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah made a grand entrance just before 8am, followed closely by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the waiting crowd erupted in cheers resounded across the open space.

The event officially commenced after the heartfelt rendition of the national anthem, Negaraku.

The stage came alive with performances by local artistes, the Red Army Warriors, a captivating dance troupe, and a breathtaking VAT 69 skydiving exhibition that kept the audience captivated for half an hour.

After that, the national parade began.

The contingents paraded with utmost pride and precision, representing a diverse array of sectors such as welfare, safety, sports, economy, creative industries, and more.

This parade embodies the spirit of unity and diversity that is deeply embedded in Malaysia’s identity.

As the clock ticks towards 10.30am, the Royal Malaysian Air Force will take to the skies, providing a fitting finale to the day’s celebrations.

This year’s celebrations, themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” captures the heartfelt wishes of Malaysians of all stripes alike for a united, harmonious, and prosperous nation. – Malay Mail