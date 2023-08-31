Two motorcyclists, pillion rider injured in collision in Bintangor

SIBU (Aug 31): Two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were injured after they were involved in an accident at Jalan Kelupu, Bintangor last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 9.10pm and three firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that there was an accident involving two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction,” the statement said.

Bomba said all the victims were given initial treatment before being sent to Bintangor clinic for further treatment.

Three police personnel and three paramedics from Bintangor clinic were also at the scene to monitor the situation.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.