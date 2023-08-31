Works on RM5.6 mln Durin community, Cultural Centre to start next year

SIBU (Aug 31): The construction of Durin Community and Cultural Centre at Bukit Tunggal near here will start sometime next year, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said the project site for the single storey building had been identified and funding for phase one of the project was already approved by the state government.

“The fund for phase one of the project is totalling RM5.6 million. From the total, RM1.5 million would be allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) and the remaining amount under RMK13.

“The project would be constructed in four phases with an overall cost of RM15.5 million.

“Under phase one, we will construct a ‘pasar tamu’ (Bumiputera market), food stalls, public toilets and car parks,” he told a press conference after chairing the SRDC full council meeting here yesterday.

Sempurai said the council is now in the process of applying for the project site and appointment of consultant.

His deputy Wong Ching Yong said the site is located strategically along the Pan Borneo Highway and it will also serve as a transit centre when completed.

“There are over 100 longhouses surrounding Bukit Tunggal. At the moment the longhouse residents have to come down to Sibu Jaya or Sibu town to sell their agriculture products.

“With the availability of the centre, they will have an additional place to sell their products and as a result it will increase their economic activities,” he said.

Also present was SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei.