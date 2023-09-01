Adopt ‘breakout thinking’ to develop Sabah – speaker

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 1): The Sabah government needs to adopt a ‘breakout thinking’ in development strategies to make up for lost time and create new opportunities, a recent business conference here was told.

“We have fallen behind and are now among the poorest states in Malaysia. We need to break away from conventional thinking and conventional solutions because business as usual will only produce the usual results, and that will not be good enough to catch up,” said Datuk Winston Liaw, the president of the Sabah Association of Tours and Travel Agents (SATTA).

He was one of the five keynote speakers at the inaugural Sabah Chinese Business Conference (SCBC) here on August 23.

The conference, jointly organised by six NGOs including SATTA, was attended by about 1,000 delegates comprising state government officials and entrepreneurs from China and Peninsular Malaysia.

Among his suggestions, Liaw advocated that the Sabah government adopts Chinese technologies, especially in the upgrading of infrastructure, and boldly move towards a state-wide rail system as a comprehensive long-term resolution of infrastructure issues.

On the tourism industry, which is one of the three focus sectors under the Sabah Maju Jaya development blueprint, the SATTA chief drew the state’s attention to undesirable and widespread abuses in licensing and the lengthy approval process of the Malaysia My Second Home @Sabah.

He said while numerous ministries, departments and agencies struggle to plug wide gaps in everything from water supply, electricity supply to unrepaired roads, the time and money required to make up for the decades-old lag should prompt police makers to contemplate other ways.

“One path I’d like to suggest is the building of a statewide rail network,” he enthused.

“A well-designed rail system will link the towns and the major tourism centres, facilitate the movement of goods and people and save costs.

“It saves future cost of repairing roads constantly damaged by overloaded trucks and provides an alternative mode of transportation in Sabah.”

Liaw revealed that in his interactions with the SCBC organising committee, he became aware that business people in Sabah shared the same concern about them not being part of the State process in considering the merits of foreign direct investment.

“I think it is important to always consider bringing local partners so that FDI don’t just become a profit mill for foreign companies.”

On a smaller scale, he said there are rampant examples of foreign tour operators using local bumiputera licences operating full-scale tourism companies handling everything from ticketing, bus transfers, inland tours and hotel reservation.

“These foreign-owned operators even bring in their clerical staff to work in Sabah under false pretences,” he alleged.

“These practices are unhealthy, not fair and must be weeded out to protect the interest of bona fide local tour operators.”

He also urged the Sabah Ministry of Tourism to shorten the MM2H@S process from three months to one.

On wider adoption of China technologies, Liaw said the participation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drone developers at the SCBC reflected the organisers’ stand that the adoption of AI and other Internet of Things technologies could constitute a breakaway thinking that could open new windows to overcoming the multi-faced problems faced in Sabah’s desire to move forward.

“Whether it is AI, drone or railways, China is an undisputed front-runner in the world. All these advances are within easy reach of us, and we need them.”

The SCBC, which was declared open by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Haji Hajiji Noor, also saw the signing of about a dozen collaboration agreements covering drone and AI promotion and application, cultural exchange and education.