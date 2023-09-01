Baru wants Petronas to reconsider halting Lawas portion of gas pipeline

KUCHING (Sept 1): Petronas has been asked to reconsider its decision to halt the operation of the Lawas portion of its Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline.

In making the call, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said the recent report in The Edge that the Lawas portion of the pipeline has “permanently ceased operation is very disappointing news”.

“The Petronas presence in my area had brought great benefits to our people in the form of employment for many young people and much assistance to the village folks and churches through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“With the closure of this portion of the pipeline, a number of people have lost their jobs and must seek alternative employment,” he said in a statement today.

Baru said he had been equally concerned about the incidents of leakages and explosions that had occurred along this stretch over the years since operations started.

According to him, he had impressed upon Petronas not to compromise on safety and also called on the energy group to take the necessary steps to improve the structure and safety of the pipeline so that operations could continue.

“But, unfortunately, they have decided to permanently cease operations on this stretch instead.

“As this project had cost billions to implement, I hope Petronas will reconsider their decision to halt this project,” he said.

However, Baru said he understood that Petronas had done its investigations and taken into consideration serious factors such as the degree of geohazards and soil movement before making its final decision.

“It must be a difficult decision but I commend them for prioritising the safety of the project, and therefore the safety of our people, in coming to their conclusion.

“I wish to once again record my appreciation and thanks to Petronas for assisting my people for the duration they were working in my kawasan (constituency),” he added.

On Wednesday, The Edge reported that Petronas had booked impairment for the partial cessation of the RM4.6 billion Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline (SSGP), in particular the portion serving Lawas, following a series of incidents which culminated in a force majeure event and a death last year.

Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik was quoted as saying that the degree of geohazards and soil movement, as well as possibility of further incidents were among key considerations in the decision.