Bukit Assek rep calls for SMK Methodist alumni support at anniversary do

SIBU (Sept 1): A grand double celebration to commemorate SMK Methodist’s 120th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Sibu Methodist Schools Alumni Association (SMSAA) is set to take place this Oct 10.

To be held at Kingwood Hotel from 7pm onwards, Bukit Assek assemblyman, who is also SMSAA president, Joseph Chieng said the event marks another milestone in the school’s history.

“It is also an occasion for the school’s former students to express their gratitude as they walk down memory lane, witnessing its growth over the years.

“It is an occasion worth celebrating and hopefully, we can get the former students to join the celebration – the more the merrier,” said Chieng at a recent gathering with SMSAA organising committee members.

Themed `Grace and Wisdom Illuminates Our Future’, Chieng said the school’s journey, throughout the 120 years, has not been a simple one as there have been many ups and downs.

‘This double celebration aims to highlight the school’s vision and mission by reviewing the school’s history in gratitude to the past contributors, while also looking forward to future prospects in development,” he said.

Chieng said the organising committee would prepare a total of 120 tables for the dinner in symbolizing the school’s 120th glorious anniversary.

“Our target is to raise RM1.2 million for the future development of the Methodist schools,” he said, while calling for the alumni to take part in the celebration and contribute towards the fundraising project.

Event tickets are now available. Each ticket is priced at RM120, while the entire table is priced at RM1,200.

Minister for Tourism Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is expected to officiate the event.

For further enquiries, contact SMSAA deputy secretary Soon Loi Khim on 0176498386.