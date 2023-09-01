Cahya Mata Sarawak sees temporary drag in earnings, but outlook remains bright

KUCHING (Sept 1): Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) second quarter of the financial year 2023 (2QFY23) results came in below expectations due to lower contributions from its associates.

However, analysts remain confident in the stock, with its outlook expected to remain bright on the back on an expected stronger construction job flows in Sarawak.

According to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research), CMS’ core net profit for 2QFY23 came in 76.9 per cent y-o-y lower at RM11.4 million, missing expectations.

It pointed out that the drag came mainly from lower profit contribution from associates following the disposal of OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and OM Materials (Samalaju) Sdn Bhd in December 2022 and the commissioning costs of its phosphates plant.

It said, the division posted a higher quarterly operating loss of RM29.8 million as compared to RM18 million a year ago due to the commissioning costs incurred.

Most of the costs incurred last year were capitalised as the plant was still in the construction phase. The dispute with Sesco Bhd that led to the electrical supply termination at the phosphate plant in Samalaju is also still in arbitration.

Nevertheless, it said: “We continue to like CMS, with a positive outlook on its earnings expectations as it is a beneficiary of stronger construction job flows in Sarawak, being the state s sole cement producer.”

Its plants utilisation rate of about 55 per cent is sufficient to cater for the state s annual demand and opportunities are in store to ramp up production to tap into new markets, such as Nusantara.

In a separate report, the research team at TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Securities) pointed out that the demand for building materials in Sarawak is expected to remain strong, underpinned by local infrastructure projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway, Coastal Highway Project, and Baleh Dam.

For the new phosphate plant, we believe the commercial operations are likely to be delayed further, given that the group is currently still disputing with Syarikat Sesco Bhd over the power purchase agreement, it added.

All in, MIDF Research maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock while TA Securities placed the stock under review pending an analyst briefing with the company.