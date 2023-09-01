Coastal reservoir best solution for Sabah

PENAMPANG (Sept 1): Former Penampang member of parliament Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin agrees that Sabah should consider coastal reservoirs instead of the traditional dams to meet future water needs.

He said it is very heartening that more and more people are realising that coastal reservoirs are a viable water solution to Sabah’s treated water woes compared to conventional dams.

“Coastal reservoir is neither a novelty nor a curiosity. As I have said seven years ago through press releases and actively pursued the matter with the relevant authorities on coastal reservoirs – a solution for water supply shortages that have been constructed in China, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries,” he said.

“Developed countries around the world have been decommissioning their dams at the end of the lifespan and moved away from developing and constructing new dams due to its destructive nature towards the environment as well as those who are affected. Sabah too must learn from the past experiences of other countries and move forward as there are proven viable alternative solutions available,” he added in a statement on Friday.

“For example, the coastal reservoir at Singapore’s Marina Barrage has been in operation since 2008. Marina Barrage is a coastal reservoir in southern Singapore built at the confluence of five rivers, across the Marina Channel between Marina East and Marina South. For Singapore, until today the coastal reservoir at Marina Barrage brings about at least two important benefits as a source of treated water supply and as a means of flood control. Not to mention as a venue for lifestyle attraction,” he shared.

Mojuntin, who is Deputy President of UPKO, added another notable example are the modern coastal reservoirs in Shanghai, China. Baogang Reservoir and Chenhang Reservoir were built along the coastline. Qingcaosha Reservoir and Dangfengxisha Reservoirs are extensions further to sea. Shanghai created coastline reservoirs and island reservoirs, introducing new types of coastal reservoirs. This makes Shanghai the premier showcase of modern coastal reservoirs to the world.

“Nearer to home in Selangor, upstream storage dam is not capturing enough rainwater to meet the demand which is why the state has developed downstream water storage systems. The state water company has been experiencing lesser and lesser water from their upstream storage dam over the years due to climate change and has developed and constructed downstream water supply schemes to tap into their downstream water resource.

Therefore, would it be wise for Sabah to build an upstream water storage dam when facing with the inevitable future challenge of climate change? It is only logical that a downstream water storage solution like coastal reservoir can provide a sustainable and long-term water security for Sabah,” he revealed.

On the outset, Mojuntin said that the advantages of a coastal reservoir are that it is cheaper than constructing a conventional dam for the same volume of water and has an infinite lifespan if properly maintained.

It also has no or minimal negative impacts on the ecosystem, is sustainable and would not involve flooding a large area of land nor involve any relocation of people.

“The coastal reservoir is a proven system that captures rainwater by constructing the reservoir in the sea located at a river mouth. Unlike a conventional dam which relies on only rainfall, it also captures rainwater from catchment areas which normally end up in the sea,” he said.

“Sabah has the highest average annual rainfall in the whole of Malaysia at 3800 mm. Apparently, we are only harvesting three per cent of that. Imagine the possibility of capturing more of that rainfall!” said Mojuntin.

He added, “A close colleague of mine has spoken to a representative of a non-profit international organisation on coastal reservoir teamed by experts from all over the world in partnership with established organizations and institutions. A comparative study between conventional dam and coastal reservoir should be seriously undertaken by the Water Department and the Sabah Water Council in partnership with this international organisation for an unbiased conclusion free from ulterior motives. I feel confident that the coastal reservoir technology will come prevail”.

“This international organisation has even suggested to work with Universiti Sabah Malaysia. This will put a Sabah university at a forefront of this technology that can provide a sustainable water resource solution.

“To my mind the coastal reservoir technology could possibly be the best solution to ensure a sustainable supply of water, not only in the West Coast but in the whole of Sabah.

“Treated water resources in Sabah is fast depleting. The Sabah government bears the moral and ethical responsibility to study all options to meet this major and critical problem. What we need is a sustainable and long-term solution with minimal negative environmental impact, doesn’t involve the relocations of kampung folks and one that is cost effective,” he said.

Mojuntin also strongly believes that coastal reservoir will provide long-term sustainable water resource solution for Sabah as well as future opportunities for our knowledge based and construction industry as the pioneers.

“The fears of those affected by this planned new dam is not unfounded. Some promises to those relocated due to the construction of the Babagon Dam have not been fulfilled after all these years – these people rightly felt that an injustice has been dealt to them, despite their sacrifices.

“While I understand the painful fact that sometimes sacrifices will have to be made by a minority for the better good of the majority (a dam in this case). We must also be sincere and honestly explore all possibilities for the best solution. Because if we fail to do so, we will be robbing hundreds of people of their homes and traditional livelihoods, we will be robbing the potential opportunities presented to our industries which can create high-value professions and most importantly we will be robbing our current and future generations of an irreplaceable natural wonder that we have inherited from our creator,” he added.

International Water Association (IWA) members Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh and Lim Sin Poh recently said that coastal dams would be a two-pronged approach towards resolving not only the water needs but also mitigating the state’s perennial flood problems.

By constructing coastal reservoirs, they said it potentially resolves the water shortage problem during droughts by storing the excess water from wet seasons.

At the same time, the engineers said the reservoir can be designed to integrate flood mitigation and include floating solar energy components as a sustainable estuary and coastal solution.

They said that it was necessary to be pragmatic in mitigating water storage issues against the traditional dam concept in view of environmental and safety among other issues.