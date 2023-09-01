Deputy Premier offers temporary housing solution to Batu Kawa RPR fire victims

KUCHING (Sept 1): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has extended a helping hand to the victims of the devastating Batu Kawa RPR fire by offering a temporary housing solution at the HDC flats at Batu Gong near here.

The fire, which left several families homeless, has prompted the Batu Kawah assemblyman to take action to ensure their temporary accommodation needs are met.

In a statement today, Dr Sim emphasised the urgency of the situation, acknowledging that rebuilding homes cannot happen overnight.

“Rebuilding homes is not something that can be done in one or two days, and staying in an evacuation center is not a long-term solution. Hence, the best way is to temporarily stay at the HDC flat provided and return to their homes only after the reconstruction is completed,” he said.

Referring to a similar incident in the past, where victims of the Segoban longhouse fire were accommodated in HDC flats at Batu Gong near here, Dr Sim highlighted the importance of such arrangements.

“If the fire victims of the Batu Kawa RPR need such arrangements, they can register with the local community leaders, and the authorities will make arrangements as soon as possible,” he said.

With that assurance, Dr Sim hoped that the Batu Kawa RPR fire victims can find solace knowing that help is on the way, ensuring their well-being during the reconstruction process.

Dr Sim expressed his commitment to assisting the fire victims during his second visit to the evacuation centre yesterday, whereby he handed over a second round of cash aid to the victims.

He later witnessed a ceremony where essential goods were handed over by the Federation of Kuching & Samarahan Division Chinese Association (Hua Zong) at the evacuation center.

He also extended his gratitude to various departments, including the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the Health Department, the Welfare Department, and other agencies on duty at the evacuation center, as well as Hua Zong for their prompt support and aid to the victims.