Driver in Kuching killed in single-vehicle crash, passengers survive

KUCHING (Sept 1): A 56-year-old man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Stapok Utama around 10.15pm last night.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a man and a woman, survived the crash.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters found the deceased pinned in the driver’s seat upon their arrival at the scene at 10.22pm.

Members of the public had helped the other two victims to exit the vehicle prior to the arrival of rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.

Firefighters used a rescue tool to extricate the deceased from the vehicle.

Paramedics from the Ministry of Health pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

His body was later handed over to the police for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The other two victims were transported by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services to the hospital for further treatment.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 11.04pm.