SIBU (Sept 1): A lorry-crane driver here narrowly escaped injury after the rope used to hoist heavy tree trunks broke while on a crane today.

The mishap which occurred around 9am at Jalan Bukit Lima here saw the tree trunks knocking down a utility pole and a lamp post after the rope broke, causing temporary power cuts in the surrounding area.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) personnel arrived later and managed to restore the power back.

No casualties were reported from the incident.