Indonesia’s M4Y crowned first Dance in Borneo champs

MIRI (Sept 1): Indonesia’s M4Y dance crew has won the first Dance in Borneo competition.

The inaugural competition saw 21 teams from Miri, Sibu, Labuan, Sabah, and Indonesia demonstrating their best moves for the title.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said the even was a great way to showcase dancing talents from Borneo.

“It is important to note that this wasn’t just about competing for the trophy, it was a testament to the power of imagination, innovation, and expression of the arts that lie within the youths today.

“The energy and dedication teams poured into the performances reflected the beauty of the human spirit and its boundless capacity to create,” Ting said when officiating at the recent event.

He encouraged the organisers to make the competition an annual event.

He said the government would facilitate similar events in Sarawak to foster good relations among youths in the region as well as stimulate the creative and tourism industries.

The Thai Poo Community Association Youth Section, Miri Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association Youth Section, Miri Chawan Association Youth Section, Miri Ying Yong Cheng’s Clan Association Youth Section, and Miri Youth Activity Centre Miri jointly organised the competition.