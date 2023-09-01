Kuching South mayor visits Toyota City, Japan to gain ideas on smart city concepts

KUCHING (Sept 1): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has recently made a visit to Toyota City in Japan.

The visit focused on gaining Toyota City’s ideas and knowledge, not only on transportation but also in smart home technology, renewable energy, green vehicles, infrastructure, and hydrogen fuel – all aligned with their smart city initiatives and commitment to sustainable development goals.

“Mayor Wee had an immersive experience witnessing Toyota City’s cutting-edge smart home systems, which incorporated intelligent automation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced energy efficiency,” said Kuching South City Council in a statement yesterday.

The conversation with Mayor of Toyota City Toshihiko Ota delved into renewable energy, highlighting Toyota City’s successful integration of sustainable power solutions into urban areas and the presence of over 160 hydrogen fuel stations throughout Japan.

Wee, during the visit also shared the fact to the Japanese host that the Sarawak government is proud to own five units of Toyota Mirai from UMW Toyota and that it is the only state in Malaysia with a hydrogen station – a testament to its commitment to promote green energy.

He thus praised Toyota City’s innovative approach in embracing smart city concepts, being an inspiration to the council in creating a sustainable and technologically advanced urban environment for Kuching City.

“During the visit, Wee also extended an invitation to Mayor Toshihiko Ota to visit Kuching City with the possibility of exchanging knowledge in Smart City Concept, which will undoubtedly benefit both Kuching and Toyota,” said the statement.

Wee’s visit is also part of the United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD) International Training Workshop on Smart Cities for Building Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Cities and Communities event.