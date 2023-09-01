Lucky driver escapes horrific single-vehicle accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 1): A 25-year-old man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after he was involved in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Jalan Tun Razak around 8pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement the driver was heading towards Jalan Lapangan Terbang when he somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree.

“After the crash, the victim was still inside the vehicle and had to be rescued out of the wreck,” said Bomba’s operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Abu Bakar Hamdan.

He added the driver was conscious and not pinned inside the vehicle.

After the victim successfully pulled out of the wreck, he was immediately given first-aid treatment by rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.

“The victim was stable and handed over to an ambulance from the Civil Defence Force, who transported him to the Sarawak General Hospital,” said Abu Bakar.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other vehicles, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 8.55pm.