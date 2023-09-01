Man in Lawas injured, finger severed after attacked by son with machete

MIRI (Sept 1): A 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his face and severed one of his fingers after being struck with a machete by his son at their house in Kampung Tunas Baru in Lawas last night.

Lawas district police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement today said that the attack occurred at around 7pm.

“The complainant, who is the victim’s younger brother in his police report said that he was informed of the attack by the victim’s wife.

“She related to him that his husband had been struck using a machete by their 37-year-old son,” said Sila.

He said the son was believed to be suffering from mental illness, and has been arrested and is now remanded for four days until Sept 4 to facilitate police investigation.

He added that the suspect struck the victim multiple times causing cuts from his forehead to his nose and injured his left hand as well as a severed left finger.

Sila said following the attack, the victim was rushed to Lawas Hospital.

The victim will later be referred to Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for immediate surgery.

Police are investigating the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapon.