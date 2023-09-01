Merdeka Day convoy attracts 77 Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks in Miri

MIRI (Sept 1): A total of 77 Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks along with drivers gathered at KM Mobil Sdn Bhd in Saberkas Commercial Centre here Wednesday to participate in the ‘Isuzu D-Max Merdeka Day Convoy 66’ in conjunction with the 66th National Day.

The event began at 7.30am with the arrival of drivers and passengers from around Miri, followed by a safety briefing by traffic police personnel.

The event attracted Isuzu D-Max owners alongside their families, with all of them decorating their vehicles with the Jalur Gemilang in a display of patriotism.

KM Mobil regional sales manager Kenn Tan and sales manager Sim Kien Hong flagged off the convoy which passed through the city centre en route to its final destination in Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort, some 36km from here.

“We are delighted to hold this patriotic event, and even more so by the enthusiastic participation of Isuzu D-Max owners.

“It was even more gratifying to see them fly the Jalur Gemilang on their vehicles,” said KM Mobil managing director Tan Kim Hoon.

Tan said the event focused on bringing together families and youths and to expose them to the pristine tropical rainforests of Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort located not far from Lambir Hills National Park.