National Unity Minister: Act to regulate museum activities to be formulated

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): The National Unity Ministry is drafting a new law called the Museum Act to regulate the activities of museums throughout the country.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the proposed act would, among others, make it compulsory for every museum to register all national collections for the purpose of reference and standard setting at every exhibition.

The Museum Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament at the end of the year.

“We want to have the Museum Act for the purpose of preservation to meet the needs of museums in the future,” he told reporters after launching Muzium Negara’s 60th Anniversary celebration and time capsule here today.

The capsule contains a collection of voices, hopes and dreams of museum staff for the future and it will be opened in 2063 during Muzium Negara’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Local museums are now using the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645), which concerns the enforcement of the preservation and conservation of national heritage.

On another matter, Aaron said the Museum Department would implement the cashless payment system for the purchase of admission tickets to museums soon.

He also announced free entry to Muzium Negara for three days for Malaysians, on Sept 2, 3 and 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2023.

In conjunction with Muzium Negara’s 60th Anniversary celebration, two major exhibitions are being held, including 60 Years of Muzium Negara: A Retrospective which traces the national museum’s six-decade journey.

The other is the Malaysia My Motherland Exhibition, an interpretation of the history, culture and natural environment of the country through presentations of graphic panels and cultural materials like artefacts. – Bernama