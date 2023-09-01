NEXEA in RM320,000 investment commitment to DiVA startup EB Tech

KUCHING (Sept 1): NEXEA, a venture capital and startup accelerator firm, has ventured into an investment commitment of RM320,000 to EB Tech, a startup for Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation’s (SDEC) Digital Village Accelerator (DiVA).

According to a statement, EB Tech is an Enterprise SaaS (Software as a Service) company that provides business optimisation solutions by leveraging Vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Technology primarily designed for the agriculture, energy or infrastructure, and carbon credits sectors.

NEXEA founder and chief executive officer Ben Lim said the company is excited to have signed with EB Tech, one of the top five startups for DiVA, and looked forward to witnessing their progress and unwavering dedication towards transforming the agricultural and energy landscapes.

“With EB Tech’s innovative approach and end-to-end technology-based solutions, NEXEA eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking advancements they will bring to these industries in the future,” he said.

He also said that NEXEA, as the official accelerator partner of DiVA, is thrilled to empower Sarawakian startups with access to funding, propelling them towards resounding success.

“In line with our commitment to fostering growth and innovation, our esteemed Angel Investors play a pivotal role in this programme.

“They take immense pride in committing investments to startups we have been diligently mentoring for months, promising continued guidance and support for the years to come,” he said.

He added that NEXEA has established a strong mentorship network in Sarawak, which comprises founders from leading high-growth startups, delivering invaluable insights and guidance from those who have walked the entrepreneurial path themselves.

DiVA is a flagship accelerator programme by SDEC aimed at accelerating the growth of Sarawak technology startups and scaleups.

Under this five-month programme, participants are given RM150,000 grants, mentorships, market access, master classes, access to venture capitalists (VC) and investors and auxiliary support for their startup growth.

The programme also places a strong focus on increasing revenue generation, expanding market presence, and enhancing investment potential.

Participating startups received extensive support from our esteemed partners, enabling them to leverage up to RM2 million worth of valuable startup benefits for both early-stage startups and rapidly growing scaleups.

These benefits are made available through DiVA’s collaboration with NEXEA.