Parents, teachers: Civics education needs to be practical, not just as school syllabus

KUCHING (Sept 1): Civics should be made practical rather than just theoretical in developing and nurturing the younger generation to be caring, law-abiding and sensitive to the needs of others.

Parents and teachers shared this when asked about the proposed reintroduction of Civics Education and Nationalism (Pendidikan Sivik dan Kewarganegaraan) in school syllabus by social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee was quoted in a recent report saying the need for the Civics education to be reinstated as a subject in school to nurture a more caring society.

Lee made this proposal following the public response to the recent Elmina plane crash tragedy which saw some widely shared images of the victims and of people behaving in an insensitive manner, disrupting harmonious social order due to a lack of sensitivity and civic consciousness.

The Civics Education subject was first introduced by the Education Ministry as a specific subject in the early 1960s, to which it was later removed from the curriculum under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 in 2014.

Audrey Raymond, a parent and also a teacher, opined that the topics in the Civics Education could also be learned in Moral Studies, Islamic Studies (Pendidikan Islam) and History.

“Students will get bored because the facts are repetitive. The civic values should be rooted from home or outside the classroom, not necessarily within the classroom,” she said.

“The Civics syllabus is more burdensome than helpful, whereas it can be replaced with other school activities that incorporate civic awareness and Malaysian values,” she added.

Echoing Audrey’s sentiment, another teacher Angelica Guillan also asserted that reinstating Civics Education into the syllabus would mean additional school subjects and also an additional burden to the students.

“During its abolishment, it was to be implemented through extracurricular activities and subjects,” she said.

“Students are already taking up either Moral Studies or Islamic Studies which teach similar contents or topics, to which I think the best way to improve the education system is by implementing moral values in existing subjects and through community services,” she added.

A parent Denise Raymond, however, supported the idea of reintroducing the subject in the school syllabus.

“We often see cases such as littering, traffic violation and bullying in schools, where these acts are often caused by a lack of sensitivity and civic values,” she said.

These civic values, she stressed, must be instilled and taught at an early age so that the children can grow into responsible citizens who are aware and sensitive of their surroundings, adhering to the law.

Another parent, Margareth Lita Jonis, also welcomed the idea of having the subject to be brought back to school.

“It should also be taught in primary schools and be made practical for the children to have a sense of patriotism towards the country.

“Teachers can encourage students to think of what they can contribute to the country through competitions. For example, they can create something that solves problems in schools or communities or anything that elevates the dignity of the nation, state or community,” she said.