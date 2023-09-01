PDP-PSB merger in December? Anything can happen between now and then, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 1): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said anything could happen between now and December as far as the potential merger between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is concerned.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said he would rather remain silent until the actual merger between PDP and PSB happened.

“You assume that they (PDP and PSB) want to merge in December. December is still a long way to go, anything can happen between now and December.

“That’s why I don’t want to comment. If something happens, then I comment,” he told a press conference after chairing a PBB Supreme Council Meeting at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Bako today.

Abang Johari reiterated that he would reserve his comment until a final decision had come out of the merger talk.

“Don’t know lah. Let them (happen) first lah. We will decide after that lah, up to them lah,” he said.

Abang Johari said PBB’s stand on the issue is “similar to GPS’ stand”.

He said he had previously made known GPS’ stand on the matter, which was, the collaboration between PDP and PSB was between the duo.

“That they want to collaborate, let them but PSB is not a member of GPS,” he said.

Asked if GPS would accept if PSB dissolved the party to merge with PDP, the Premier said: “That one you have to ask (PSB president Dato Sri Wong) Soon Koh. How would I know?”

Abang Johari was quick to add: “I don’t know what is going on.”

“Our stand is what we have discussed the other day. They want to talk, they talk. They want to support GPS, support lah. Good lah they support GPS. Nothing to do with the structure of GPS.

“Up to them whether they are willing to dissolve the party or not. Nothing to do with PDP or GPS. PDP is a member of GPS, but PSB is not,” he said.

Last month, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said in Sibu that the merger between the party and PSB was expected to be finalised in December.

The Bintulu MP said the two Sarawak parties were currently working on resolving a number of issues regarding the merger.