Plantation worker acquitted of murdering brother after High Court in Kuching rules prosecution failed prima facie

KUCHING (Sept 1): An oil palm plantation worker from Indonesia walked free today after the High Court here discharged and acquitted him of murdering his brother three years ago.

High Court Judge Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli made the decision after the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Gufran at the end of the prosecution.

Gufran was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

“As such prosecution has failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused, it follows that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and I ordered that the accused is to be discharged and acquitted without calling for his defence,” Azhahari said at the proceedings.

It was also understood that the prosecution failed to prove the ingredients of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He was accused of murdering his brother, Umarlin, around 7pm at a plantation farm house in Betong on March 25, 2020, following an argument during a card game.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Kong Siew Chuo while Gufran was represented by counsel Ateng Jeros.