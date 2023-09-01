Play role to ensure Sarawak becomes ‘best state in Malaysia’, Dr Sim tells councillors, local authorities

KUCHING (Sept 1): Local authorities and councillors must play their role to ensure that Sarawak becomes ‘the best state in Malaysia’, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Councillors are indeed the link between Sarawak Government policy makers and the people.

“Today, the roles and the expected responsibilities of councillors are even more profound and multi-faceted,” he said at the closing of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for Councillors at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) in Demak here today.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government minister also said that councillors are responsible to ensure they are always updated with the latest policies, initiatives, and trends that can impact their respective communities.

“You (councillors) are the eyes and ears on the ground, and the voice of the people in your respective zones, as well as the catalyst for positive change in your respective local authorities.

“If everyone plays their roles effectively, it would place us significantly ahead of other Malaysian states,” he said.

On another note, Dr Sim shared that there will be an abundance of employment opportunities in Sarawak throughout the PCDS 2030 period.

According to him, it is targeted that 195,000 new jobs will be created by 2030, of which he emphasised that the next generation must be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills relevant in the digital era.

“For local authorities, this means that the community engagement programmes must promote understanding and usage of digital and data among the youth.

“This will help Sarawak achieve our PCDS 2030 indicator of digital competency of 70 to 75 per cent among the youth by 2030 so that they are ready for the job market,” he said.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Michael Tiang; the ministry’s permanent secretary, Elizabeth Loh; and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.