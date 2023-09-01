PM: Govt fully committed to RM95 bln New Industrial Masterplan 2030 over seven years

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): The government is fully committed to supporting the implementation of the New Industrial Masterplan 2030 (NIMP 2030), which requires an estimated total investment of RM95 billion through its seven years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said at the plan’s launch that the investment will be mainly from the private sector, mobilised from private equity, capital and financial markets.

“Close to 10 per cent will be allocated by the government to help catalyse and incentivise these investments via the NIMP Industrial Development Fund and the NIMP Strategic Co-investment Fund,” he said at the launch of NIMP 2030 here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong, Miti secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak as well as captains of industries and foreign dignitaries.

“The journey to transform the industry requires swift action by all. Implementation is crucial to convert the NIMP 2030 into tangible actions and measurable outcomes,” the prime minister said.

Hence, the NIMP will be implemented through a whole-of-nation approach that not only involves the government machinery but also the private sector working collaboratively to achieve the vision and goals.

“We will form a dedicated National NIMP 2030 Council, with the participation of the relevant Ministries and industry representatives,” he announced.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said public-private governance will be established to ensure timely and effective implementation.

“A delivery management unit (DMU) under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) will be set up to coordinate all efforts and drive cohesive implementation across stakeholders,” he added.

Anwar expressed confidence that the NIMP 2030 will help in the country’s hope for a better, more dignified Malaysia by providing the necessary guidance and clear direction for the development of the manufacturing sector to strengthen its position as a key driver of national economic growth and prosperity.

“The government will ensure that the plan is carried out diligently and benefit not only the private sector through better investment and trade prospects but also the people through high-skill and high-income job opportunities,” he added.

He stressed that the vision of NIMP 2030 can only be successfully realised if “we work together in unity, towards achieving the missions. It is only with the commitment to unity that we can fulfil our hopes for the country.” ― Bernama