PUNB appoints former IGP Acryl Sani as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) has appointed former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as its chairman, effective today, Sept 1, 2023.

In a statement today, PUNB said former chairman Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris vacated the position on Dec 20, 2022.

PUNB chief executive officer Izwan Zainuddin said the board of directors, management and staff of PUNB had recorded a message congratulating and welcoming Acryl Sani’s appointment to PUNB.

“We are confident that we can work closely with Acryl Sani and benefit from his vast experience and strategic vision in developing Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the country,” he said.

Currently, Acryl Sani is also a non-executive independent director and the vice-chairman of Dagang NeXchange Bhd.

While serving in the Royal Malaysian Police, Acryl Sani held various positions, including director of the Internal Security and Public Order Department (2018-2020), director of the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (2017), Perak state police chief (2013) and Sarawak police commissioner (2011-2013).

He holds a Master’s Degree in Science Management from Universiti Utara Malaysia and a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. — Bernama