Sabah research officer to gain experience in Mexico

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 1): A research officer from Sabah is one of the five recipients of the prestigious 2023 Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment recently.

With the award grant, Amaziasizamoria Jumail, 35, who is a research officer at the Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC), will be embarking on an enriching learning experience in Tropical Forest Restoration Ecology within a Global South Context at the Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Morelos (UAEM), Mexico.

“This opportunity will pave the way for me to empower other women to reach their full potential and being an ambassador of my culture and my country Malaysia, as well as being a leader in restoration ecology, to restore hope for the future generation,” said Amaziasizamoria.

“I am currently working on the Regrow Borneo project in the Kinabatangan floodplain to sequester carbon through reforestation. I am evaluating the impact of forest restoration,” she told the Borneo Post recently.

Amaziasizamoria also said that in Sabah, the Kinabatangan floodplain is an important habitat for biodiversity and offers suitable opportunities for carbon sequestration.

But 80 percent of the forest has been converted for non-forest uses, she said.

“The Regrow Borneo project, for example in the Kinabatangan floodplain, was established in 2019 to sequester carbon by replanting trees. Such reforestation efforts are also essential towards improving the livelihood of local communities as well as enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem resilience,” she said.

She added they are working with a local community at Kinabatangan called KOPEL to collect seeds, grow them at nurseries, maintain the seedlings and subsequently, tree planting.

She also said that funds are raised to help to continue planting more trees in the Kinabatangan and to ensure the project is successful.

“However, while many forest restoration efforts have been implemented in Malaysia, there has been no large-scale assessment on studying the impacts of restoration to-date.

“Therefore, my research, which is aligned with the Regrow Borneo project, will focus on evaluating the impact of forest restoration. It will include as many suitable indicators, such as forest structure, ecological function and biodiversity, as feasible to evaluate the effects of forest restoration,” she said.

Amaziasizamoria said she is excited to be able to go to Mexico, and particularly, the Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Morelos (UAEM) in Mexico.

“Malaysia and Mexico are biodiversity hotspots which face comparable challenges in terms of deforestation, climate change and the socio-economic impacts driven by them.

“Despite these similarities, to our knowledge, this Malaysia-Latin America collaboration will be the first of its kind focusing on large-scale ecological restoration.

“This collaboration is beneficial for knowledge exchange and promoting South-South cooperation between developing countries, and could attract future funding opportunities for Malaysia and increase the representation of Global South authors in climate and restoration research. It could also surface urgent long-term solutions to solve the climate and ecological emergency,” she said.

Amaziasizamoria also said that she is looking forward to meeting expert Dr Christina Martinez-Garza and her research team where she will be attached at UAEM.

“This will allow me to learn from a model that could be used as a guideline for the Bornean rainforest,” she said.

She also hopes that the attachment will expose her to novel methods which can enhance her work in Borneo and finally allow her to come up with a replicable reforestation model that can be used by everyone.

She added that the data collected using these methods will then be used to create a replicable reforestation model.

The eldest of four siblings where she is the only girl, Amaziasizamoria said she loved spending time with her family and friends as they rarely get the opportunity to be together due to her work.

At the same time, she also enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and jungle trekking.

She also shared that she is married to the most supportive husband and that she is from Kota Belud.

“I spend a lot of time in the jungle, so it is really important that my partner understands the demands of my work,” she said.

Amaziasizamoria also said her proud parents have been sharing the ceremony where she received her grant award on social media.

“DGFC director Benoit Goosens encouraged me to apply for the grant,” she said.

“I am really grateful. This is a prestigious grant. And I felt confident of getting it because of the work I was involved in,” said Amaziasizamoria.

She also hopes that her success will encourage other women from Sabah to venture into her field of work, which is the area of research.

“Women are outnumbered by men in this profession. There are more men than women. So, I hope that I could empower women to venture into my field of work,” she said.

Amaziasizamoria added that she opted for her job because she loved spending time in nature, watching wildlife and engaging in outdoor activities, but realised that “our forest cover is continuing to decline.”

According to the most recent Forest Resources Assessment, the global forest area decreased by about 3% between 1990 and 2015 (FAO, 2018). Despite increased efforts for sustainable forest management and forest conservation (Butchart et al., 2010), forest habitat in the tropics continues to shrink, owing primarily to forest conversion to agriculture and land uses linked to urban population expansion (Ahrends et al., 2010; DeFries et al., 2010). More than half of new agricultural land in the tropics was acquired by clearing intact forests between 1980 and 2000 (Gibbs et al., 2010; Lambin and Meyfroidt, 2011). Furthermore, many disturbed and secondary forests, which are becoming increasingly important habitat for a wide range of forest species (Farwig et al., 2008; Edwards et al., 2011) are eventually cleared for agriculture activities.

In Sabah for example, the Kinabatangan floodplain – through which the Kinabatangan River runs – is an important, and one of the world’s richest habitats for biodiversity but unfortunately, 80% of the forest has been converted to non-forest uses (Estes et al., 2012).

She said that over time, she began appreciating the importance of forest restoration and how it affects everyone’s daily life in terms of, for example, biodiversity recovery whereby forest restoration efforts not only focus on planting trees but also to restore the entire ecosystem; in carbon sequestration where forest restoration plays a significant role in mitigating climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; and socioeconomic benefits whereby forest restoration projects bring numerous socioeconomic benefits to local communities.

On her attachment in Mexico, Amaziasizamoria said it is for three months and the grant will cover all her expenses during her stay.

The Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment is a key programme by the Merdeka Award Trust was established by Petronas and Shell.

It offers Malaysians between the ages of 22 and 35, the opportunity to engage in short-term collaborative projects and programmes with international institutions as well as foster growth in various disciplines.

Since it was first introduced in 2012, 24 grantees have been supported in more than 30 of the world’s top-ranked host institutions in diverse fields such as education, arts, sports, community/social work, environment, health, science and technology who have gone on enriching learning experiences at renowned institutions in the U.S, England, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland and Australia.

The recipients will gain experience that would enable them to enhance their expertise, refine their work and achieve more significant accomplishments, during their three-month attachment programme.