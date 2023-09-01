Sarawak emphasises importance of frameworks for CCUS, green projects

KUCHING (Sept 1): Sarawak has emphasised the importance of frameworks before embarking on Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) projects and any other green projects.

In a statement yesterday, state Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the frameworks include legal; technical; finance; business and taxation; and human resources.

Dr Hazland was speaking at the H2Asia 2023 conference themed ‘Fuelling Our Future with H2 and CCUS’ on Tuesday at Intercontinental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Serving as a panellist, Dr Hazland shared on Sarawak’s ongoing efforts and prospective CCUS initiatives designed to position Sarawak as a frontrunner in embracing CCUS technology in the region.

He said the efforts play a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change by driving the decarbonisation of industries through efficient carbon capture and storage mechanisms.

In his address, Dr Hazland underscored how these initiatives not only align with Sarawak’s commitment to climate action but also open new avenues for economic growth.

He attributed this vision to the remarkable leadership of the Premier of Sarawak, highlighting the government’s proactive approach to creating a symbiotic relationship between environmental conservation and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, he extended an invitation to all attendees, encouraging them to partake in the forthcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen conference in Kuching, Sarawak.

Scheduled to take place in July 2024, the conference promises to delve even deeper into the realm of sustainable energy solutions.

The H2Asia 2023 conference was held by Ezra & Macquarie Group; it gathered renowned organizations in driving the energy and sustainability landscape.

The event served as a platform for immersive discussions focusing on project financing, technological advancements, industry updates, and the policy panorama.

Key players from the hydrogen and CCUS sectors, including Clara Energy, FuelCell Energy, NEL, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, MUFG Bank Ltd, Bird & Bird, Energy Institute Singapore, RESMAN, ABB, and many others shared their expertise during the event.