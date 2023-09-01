Shell pledges uninterrupted diesel supply for Bintulu, no long-term stockouts

BINTULU (Sept 1): Shell has guaranteed there will be uninterrupted supply of diesel to petrol stations here and no long-term stockouts.

This assurance was given after a contingency meeting between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu office, Shell Territory manager Maurice Chiam, and Shell station operators on Wednesday.

KPDN Bintulu chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said in a statement the meeting discussed federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s complaint of the diesel supply shortage and disruption here, in addition to complaints circulated on social media platforms.

“The KPDN Bintulu office welcomes this kind of complaint and thanks the Bintulu Member of Parliament for being concerned and taking this issue seriously,” he said.

Al Redzamani said the KPDN Bintulu office also thanked the public and netizens for being the ministry’s eyes and ears.

“As a result of the meeting, KPDN Bintulu received information from Shell station operators that diesel supply will usually decrease from the third or fourth week of each month due to high demand in the first and second weeks, which affects the supply at the end of each month due to limited remaining quota,” he explained.

Apart from that, he said the lack of diesel deliveries from the Shell depot on Sunday would at times affect the supply at the Shell petrol stations on Monday.

Al Redzamani said the KPDN Bintulu had requested Shell to take note of this issue and take appropriate action.

He pointed out other factors include the Tanjung Kidurong area, around Similajau, and Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Miri, becoming increasingly vibrant with mega projects in addition to the ongoing construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, apart from commercial plantations, especially oil palm.

As such, many heavy vehicle companies with trailers and trucks have registered company accounts as regular customers.

Due to the increase in the number of these trailers and lorries, long queues were spotted at a petrol station in Kidurong, which then went viral on social media.

“From an interview by the KPDN Bintulu enforcement team with several trailer and truck drivers around the petrol stations in the Kidurong area, they received feedback that there was no long stockout.

“Trailer and lorry drivers reported that they usually did not wait more than two hours for the Shell tanker to make the delivery,” he said.

He added congestion at the affected Shell stations usually occurred on Mondays and other weekdays as many trailers and trucks fill up before heading to their respective construction sites.

However, he said Shell had assured that they would help find a solution by improving continuous delivery to avoid prolonged stockouts and minimise the impact.

He stressed the KPDN Bintulu office would continue monitoring all petrol stations, especially Shell.

He said the public could lodge complaints with the KPDN Bintulu office, stressing that the ministry is also committed to tackling diesel misappropriation.

Petrol stations found to be collaborating with diesel misappropriation syndicates would be dealt with severely, he warned.

He added there was no diesel supply issue at Petronas petrol stations.

“Motorists, especially users of light vehicles and motorcycles, are advised to use alternative routes to petrol stations that are not congested with heavy machinery or trailers and have sufficient diesel supply,” he said.

On Aug 30, KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin went to the field together with KPDN Bintulu enforcers to assess the actual situation at Shell petrol stations here.

Supply is expected to gradually recover early this month.

Shell has assured that it will also consider the requests of Shell station operators for additional diesel quota to meet the needs of the growing number of trailers and trucks, especially those operating in the industrial areas, especially around Tanjung Kidurong, Similajau, and the Bintulu-Miri coastal road.