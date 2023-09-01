Friday, September 1
Sibu Central Market all set to host Agong’s visit this Sept 12

By Peter Boon on Sarawak
The iconic Sibu Central Market is one of the places included in the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme. – Photo by Peter Boon

SIBU (Sept 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is prepared for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s scheduled visit to the iconic Sibu Central Market.

The visit on Sept 12, is part of His Majesty’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour from Sept 3 to Sept 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak

SMC deputy chairman Mohamad Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the visit will boost publicity for the country’s biggest market of 1,183 traders.

“As for SMC, we are prepared for His Highness’s visit to Central Market. His Royal Highness visit will surely boost the publicity of our central market.

“The wrapped-up live chicken and local produce will be the main attraction. Hopefully, dabai fruit will be in season by the time the Agong is here.

“While at the central market, his majesty is expected to sample some of the popular local food such as ‘kampua’, ‘pulut panggang’ and other local delicacies,” said Izkandar today, when asked on SMC’s preparation for the visit.

In a recent council meeting, he had said the Agong is scheduled to arrive here on Sept 11.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah would be arriving at Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at 4pm, and later head to Malay Union Club at Kampung Bandong around 7.30pm for dinner, before heading to the central market the next day,” he said during the meeting.

