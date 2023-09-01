SMJ Fellowship programme not only for graduates

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 1): This year’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 Fellowship programme involves fresh graduates and the addition of new strategic partners, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said in addition to selecting participants among graduates, the 2023 edition of the programme also provides opportunities for diploma, SPM and STPM students to get involved.

Hajiji said there is also the addition of several agencies and institutions as strategic partners in this year’s programme, including nine government-linked companies (GLCs) in addition to the existing ministries.

“I believe that through the involvement of all ministries, several agencies and selected GLCs in the SMJ Fellows 2.0 programme, we will be able to realise the goal of preparing future Sabah leaders.

“This effort will directly develop our youth in a holistic manner and thus be able to guide them to be competent and productive human capital capable of being the heirs to the state and national leadership,” he said at the launching of the programme at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin.

Hajiji said he is optimistic that the implementation of SMJ 2.0 Fellowship programme will be a catalyst for the youth in the state to compete in a healthy manner, thus improving their self-achievement.

In this regard, he called on the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry to provide full empowerment to the Sabah Youth Council (MBS) in implementing Sabah Youth Leadership Incubator (IKEBS) programmes, especially the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship programme, and he is confident that MBS is able to run the program well and in an orderly manner under the supervision of the ministry.

He said that the State government is very concerned and supports activities related to youth development, especially those that provide exposure as well as build potential and personal skills in young people.

“This SMJ 2.0 Fellowship initiative is part of the State government’s efforts to empower the development of human capital in the state.

“It is also in line with the second core in the SMJ Direction which is Human Capital Development and People’s Well-being. The State government will fully focus on efforts to empower human capital to always be competent, innovative, resilient and have integrity,” he said.

He said various initiatives have been and will be implemented by the government to achieve the desire to empower the state’s human capital such as the organization of the Sabah Student Consultative Council (MPPS) under the supervision of the Government and People’s Cooperation Institute (IKRAR), Sabah Chief Minister’s Department.

According to him, MPPS is a programme that brings together the leaders of Sabah’s undergraduates and students from institutes of higher education and educational institutions across the country, as a medium to exchange views and raise the aspirations of the state’s youth.

He said the government has agreed to implement the SMJ Youth Transit House initiative proposed by MPPS and wants the implementation of the pilot program to be expedited to help target groups who need temporary housing, thereby helping to ease their burden.

Hajiji said he hopes that SMJ 2.0 Fellowship participants who are placed in ministries, government agencies and GLCs will gain direct guidance from ministers, chief executives and top government leadership on career exposure and be able to learn the management procedures of a ministry, agency and GLC.

“Hopefully the opportunity to become a SMJ Fellow will be fully utilised by the participants to learn as much knowledge and skills as possible, both in administrative and corporate social responsibility (CSR) aspects.

“Throughout the implementation of this program and afterwards, they are encouraged to apply their knowledge and experience to give back to the community”, he said.

Meanwhile, one of the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship participants, Nur Fatehah Nordi @ Nordie, 25, said that she had applied for the programme as she wants to start getting involved more actively in the management of organisation and governance, which is her current career target.

Nur Fatehah, who was appointed as a SMJ 2.0 Fellowship officer for the Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry (KKTP), said she has a high interest in the formulation of policies or State procedures, so she sees that the programme will allow her to obtain knowledge in the two matters.

“What I hope to gain from the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship programme is to expand my potential and learn various new things at KKTP,” she said.

Another participant, Mohd Izzat Sofian S Samrah, 24, was appointed as a SMJ 2.0 Fellowship officer for the Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (KSTI).

Mohd Izzat, who is also the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship president, said he was attracted to apply for the initiative after looking at its vision and opportunities offered.

“The programme provides me with exposure in terms of State administration’s management, and I am given direct mentoring, where I can directly contact members of the Sabah Cabinet.

“I see this is a big opportunity, especially as I can expand my networking and add values that can turn me into youth that is included in the SMJ plan to birth youth with first-class minds who will lead Sabah in the future,” he said.

Sabah Youth Council (MBS) president Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan said that 25 students including Nur Fatehah and Mohd Izzat were selected for the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship out of some 1,500 applications that they have received.

Abqaree said to be eligible for the programme, the applicants need to have at least 3.0 CGPA, and then they will have to go through a psychometric test, a one-on-one interview, and a group interview before they are selected.

He said an improvement that they have made in the SMJ 2.0 Fellowship programme compared to its predecessor is lowering the minimum requirement of 3.5 CGPA to 3.0 CGPA, based on feedback from participants.

“In the SMJ 1.0 Fellowship programme, half of the participants had gotten jobs, either directly or indirectly.

At the same time, I think the participants do not regret joining the programme as they got to learn about state governance and procedures,” he said.