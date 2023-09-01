Sports bring unity, says Parliament Deputy Speaker

SIBU (Sept 1): Sports are able to foster unity and provide a platform for people of all walks of life to come together and support their country, said Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau.

“While it is not all about winning or losing, our support for our country’s team erases all racial boundaries as the focus is on the national team and also for us to celebrate it together as Malaysians,” she said.

Lau said this at the closing of the National School Sports Council (MSSM) Table Tennis Championship at Sibu Indoor Stadium here Wednesday evening.

The Lanang MP, in congratulating the winners and the contestants, commended the teachers, coaches and MSSM table tennis team officials who had worked hard to ensure the success of the three-day tournament.

“This tournament is an important stage in building the morale of the young players, as well as their resilience and self-discipline and their success today is the result of their hard training and support from everyone involved,” she said.

Also present was State Education Department Student Development Programme deputy director Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad.