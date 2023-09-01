Thailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra submits royal pardon request

BANGKOK (Sept 1): Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has requested a royal pardon from the eight-year jail term he is serving, outgoing justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

However, he did not elaborate further on whether the application was written by Thaksin or his family.

“We have received (the request), the rest will be according to the procedure,” he was quoted saying by Bangkok Post.

He added that the length of the process depends on the length of the king’s considerations.

Officials said the process may take one to two months depending on the number of sufficient documents submitted.

The pardon application process in Thailand begins with the prisoner submitting an application to the justice minister through the corrections department. Then, the minister forwards the application to the prime minister who sends it to the privy council for a recommendation. It is then submitted to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The 74-year-old Thaksin returned Thailand on Aug 22 after a 15-year self-imposed exile. On the same day the Supreme Court sentenced the former prime minister to eight years in prison for corruption charges.

He was hospitalised at Police General Hospital for health problems few hours into his first night in the Bangkok Remand Prison. Thaksin complained of chest pains, high blood pressure, low blood oxygen level and insomnia when detained at the prison medical ward.

Prison medical officers said he needed close monitoring.

Earlier this week, an anti-Thaksin group had lodged a complaint with the Corrections Department opposing Thaksin’s attempt to seek a royal pardon arguing that there shoud be no clemency for corruption cases because they have gravely damaged the country’s governance and reputation.

Thaksin’s homecoming occured just hours before Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party won a parliamentary vote to become Thailand’s prime minister.

The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai Party has formed a coalition government with 11 other parties, including two military-linked rivals: Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the United Thai Nation (UTN).

This has sparked speculations that an agreement was made to cut Thaksin’s jail term. — Bernama