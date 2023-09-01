Transport minister expects preliminary report on Elmina crash in two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): The preliminary report of the fatal air crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor two weeks ago is expected to be released in the second week of this month, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that the ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was still analysing the 30-minute audio of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) following its transmission from the United States, New Straits Times reported this afternoon.

“As I have promised, the preliminary report will be out within 30 days of the August 17 incident.

“The deadline is September 17. I want to do it before Malaysia Day,” he was quoted telling reporters at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre here earlier today.

Last Tuesday, Loke said the manufacturer had successfully retrieved the data from the CVR, adding that the voice recordings are in good shape for analysis.

The AAIB had previously faced difficulties in retrieving data from the charred CVR though the memory puck was still intact.

The AAIB team had gone to Florida in the United States to enlist the help of its National Transportation Safety Board on the CVR.

However, its members are currently stuck there due to a hurricane.

Loke said they will return to Malaysia to continue investigations once the skies are clear

A Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft flying from Langkawi to Subang crashed onto the Guthrie Highway at about 2.50pm on August 17, killing all eight people onboard, including Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

An e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider on the highway were also killed. – Malay Mail